COVID-19: further increase in hospitalisations

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 March, 10,561 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 17% on the week.

In the week to 25 March on average 192 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 13% on the week.

2,680 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 18% on the week. 165 patients are in intensive care – down 4% on the week.

In the week to 22 March on average 20 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 1% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,686 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 37,421 tests are carried out each day in the week to 22 March – a 4% rise on the week. 30% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 3.2%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.11 – unchanged on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 111 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,090,854 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 62% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.