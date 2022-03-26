Double slaying in Kraainem

The public prosecutor’s office dispatched a police doctor to the scene. Forensic technicians and an examining magistrate also attended the premises.

A post-mortem was carried out on the two bodies yesterday. Both died as a result of stab wounds. It’s thought the two women were killed on Wednesday night.

The mother’s 50-year-old partner, who is the daughter’s stepfather, was arrested on Thursday evening as prosecutors await the results of the forensic examination of the scene and the police investigation. The suspect is being questioned today. The examining magistrate is keeping an open might. All possible scenarios are being investigated.