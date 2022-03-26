Flemish towns turn off the lights for Earth Hour

In participating cities across the globe the lights will be turned off as much as possible between 8:30PM and 9:30PM. Brussels, Antwerp and Mechelen are among the conurbations taking part this year.

In the Brussels, the Belgian and Flemish capital, the illuminations on City Hall and the Atomium will be turned off for an hour. In Antwerp floodlighting of the Steen Castle, the cathedral and many other churches, historic buildings and museums will be turned off.

In Mechelen floodlighting on the town hall, the Aldermen’s House, the post office, the Our Lady of the Dijle and other churches as well as on the market square will all be doused.

In Wetteren street lights too will not be shining. The East Flemish town hopes to save energy but also draw attention to the ramifications of climate change.