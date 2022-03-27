Donations allow aid for Ukraine to leave Brussels
Several trucks with aid for Ukraine that had been waiting in Brussels have now been able to leave for the war-torn country. The trucks were stuck in Brussels because the aid organisation didn’t have the cash to pay for fuel to drive the trucks to Ukraine.
After the predicament was publicised in the media new donations arrived allowing the organisation Renaissance de la Nation to dispatch the aid.
Renaissance de la Nation is collecting aid for Ukrainian refugees at Palace 11 of the Brussels Expo (Heizel). Thirty-three trucks choc-a-bloc with aid had already left. A further 13 trucks have now also departed. More shipments are planned. Donations to Renaissance de la Nation can be made by transfer to BE05 0689 4463 9375.