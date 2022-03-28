18 years for Ostend serial rapist

In 2011 and 2012, the man raped 10 women in Ostend. His victims were aged between 17 and 43. When police in Ostend went to arrest him on 24 August 2012 he escaped through the garden of his parents’ house. The man was convicted in absence in 2015 but had still not been found. He was on the run for 6 years and appeared on the European most wanted criminals’ list.

In mid-September 2018, the man surfaced in the Polish city of Szczecin. He had presented false papers when he was arrested there for assault and battery. It was then that his true identity was revealed. The man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the offences he committed in Poland. He has now been given an additional 18 years in jail for the rapes he committed in Belgium.

Before his sentence begins here, the man must first serve his sentence in Poland. He pleaded guilty to just 2 of the rapes. His DNA had been found on these 2 victims. He had asked for acquittals on the other 8 rapes. This request was not heeded by the court. However, he was acquitted on charges of the attempted murder of one of his victims.