8 people detained as police raid three PostNL sites

The Mechelen Labour Auditor Gianni Reale told journalists that the searches were led by an Examining Magistrate and were carried out in cooperation with the Social Inspectorate. For the time being Mr Reale will not give any further details about the searches or on the identities of those detained.

It's not the first time that the police and/or social inspection services have raided a PostNL site. The PostNL depot in Wommelgem was sealed off for several days after it was searched in November last year.

The Labor Auditor said that then several drivers and part-time workers at the depot were found to be working there without this having been declared to the taxation and social security authorities.