First camper vans already along the Tour of Flanders course

The first Sunday in April is always an important date for cycling fans in Flanders and beyond. This year the Tour of Flanders race, “Flanders’ most beautiful” cycle race is taking place on Sunday 3 April. The best spots along the race’s course are very much in demand and cycling fans have to be early, very early in fact, to ensure that they are able to view the race from a prime location.

Cycling fan Jos from the East Flemish town of Temse told the VRT that “We have actually come here straight from the Kemelberg where we followed the Ghent-Wevelgem race. Jos has parked his camper van on the Parklaan in Kluisbergen.

He is not alone. There are also cycling fans from Antwerp Province that have come to the Flemish Ardennes for next Sunday’s race. They certainly don’t plan to be bored while they wait for it to start in 6 days’ time. “We are going to explore the course on our bikes and of course we will visit a few café terraces en route. We hope to catch a glimpse of the competing cyclists as they come and practice here during the course of the week”.

The pandemic meant that during the past two years it has been difficult (and often impossible) to follow a race from the roadside. Only those lucky enough to either live or own land along side the route of a race have been able to follow races live and in person rather than watching it on television.

“Last year we were made to go away. We are really glad that we’re able to do this again now”, the cycling fans told the VRT.

When asked who they think will win next Sunday, the campers agreed that the Fleming Wout Van Aert is the favorite. However, Jos is a fan of the Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel and he hopes that he will cross the finishing line of the 2022 Tour of Flanders first.