Flemish Nationalists’ Deputy Chair to quit national politics for a job in football

The VRT’s political editor Johny Vansevenant says that Lorin Parys had been looking for something new and "When the chance came to be at the head of Belgian professional football, it was something that he couldn't turn down. He discussed it for hours with N-VA's chairman Bart De Wever last weekend."

As a Flemish Brabant MP and with both the current Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts and the former Federal Secretary of State Theo Francken coming from the same province it was highly unlikely that Lorin Parys would get the chance of becoming a minister himself.

He is now a candidate to become the new CEO of the Pro League. The Pro League’s previous CEO Pierre François resigned in January in the wake of the Operation Zero fraud case.

Wouter Vandenhaute (RSC Anderlecht) and Vincent Mannaert (Club Brugge) temporarily took over the role. A formal announcement on Lorin Parys’ appoint as Pro League CEO will be made later today. Lorin Parys is no stranger to the world of professional football. During the 2011-2012 football season he spent a year as Director of Operations at Club Brugge.