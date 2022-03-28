Most Flemish teachers opposed to school holiday reforms

COC surveyed 5,300 of its members. Of those surveyed 78% said that they are not in favour of the summer holidays being shortened by two weeks, which would be added to other shorter holidays. The union's General Secretary Koen Van Kerkhoven told the daily ‘De Morgen’ that “The result is clear: there is no support for a shortened summer holiday,”

The Christian teaching union carried out the survey after the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) asked education boards, teaching unions and parents associations to give him their views on a reform of the school holidays before the end of the school year on 30 June.

Research has shown that long school vacations like the two-month summer vacation here in Flanders are particularly harmful to children from vulnerable groups. From this summer the school summer vacation in French-medium schools will start a week later (on 7 July) and end a week earlier (on 24 August) with the autumn and spring half term holidays lasting two rather than one week from the new school year.

If Flanders decides to follow the Francophone Language Community in shortening the summer vacation the measure would apply to primary and secondary education, Centres for Student Guidance (CLBs), part-time art education, adult education, and higher education.

Teaching unions fear that shortened summer holidays will reduce the appeal of the profession at a time when there is already a shortage of teaching staff.