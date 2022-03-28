New boarding tax for short-haul flights takes effect from Friday

The tax will apply to flights from all Belgian airports with destinations that are no further away that 500 km as the crow flies. As such flights to UK destinations such as London and Birmingham as well as many destinations in Germany and northern and Eastern France will be subject to the 10 euro per passenger levy. The 500km radius will be measured from the country’s busiest airport Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant.

Meanwhile, passengers traveling further afield within the European Economic Area (The EU plus the four EFTA countries) or the UK will pay 2 euro per person with long-haul passengers paying a 4-euro per person levy on the price of their flight.

Airlines such as Air Belgium, Brussels Airlines and TUI have expressed their regret at the imposition of the new levy. They say that it is particularly “unwelcome” as it comes in a period when the industry is trying to recover from the coronavirus crisis.