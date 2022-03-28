PFOS-PFAS Inquiry Committee points the finger at 3M

It was during work on the Oosterweel Link last year that the years of contamination with PFOS, which is part of the PFAS family, came to light. The investigation committee now wants the company to be legally bound to provide all relevant data that can provide insight into the spread of PFAS in the Zwijndrecht area since 1976.

The committee does not explicitly cite any specific politician or authority as being responsible for the pollution itself. Nevertheless, politicians are said to have some responsibility as they failed to protect the residents that live in the area surrounding the 3M plant.

Not only Flanders, but governments in other European countries have also failed to protect their populations against certain toxic chemical substances. That is why, in the opinion of the committee, Flanders and Europe are at a tipping point. In future they must act preventively rather than of reactively.

The committee therefore speaks of a collective political responsibility by policy makers at all levels.

The report approved by the committee members from the socialist, liberal, nationalist and Christian democrat groups. The greens and the far-right Vlaams Belang abstained. As a supplementary member of the committee, Jos D’Haese of the far-left PVDA was not allowed to take part in the vote. The greens and the far-left PVDA had tried to amend the text of the report at the last minute, much to the displeasure of the other parties.