PFOS-PFAS Inquiry Committee points the finger at 3M
The Flemish Parliament’s PFOS-PFAS Inquiry Committee has completed its final report. The report was approved earlier on Monday. The committee explicitly points the finger at 3M as being responsible for the toxic PFOS pollution in the wide area around its Zwijndrecht (Antwerp Province) plant. It has asked the Flemish Government to do everything in its power to pass on the full bill for clearing up the pollution to the chemical company. Individual policymakers are not blamed. However, to the committee does say that the government failed to protect those resident near to the 3M site.
The committee has heard more than 100 environmental, legal and other experts during around about 50 hearings since the summer of last year. The appearences before the committee of 3M’s Vice-President Rebecca Teeters and the Flemish minister Ben Weyts and the former Flemish Environment Minister Joke Schauvliege attracted by far the most media attention.
According to the committee, 3M bares primary responsibility for the historical pollution around the Zwijndrecht plant and the Flemish government must hold the company responsible "in every possible way". This should entail 3M picking up the bill for the pollution caused, including the remediation of the resulting environmental, economic and health damage in full. However, the committee does not give any firm proposals on how 3M can be officially designated as guilty for what has happened. The Chair of the Committee Hans Anaf (socialist) told journalists that the attribution of guilt does not fall within the committee’s remit.
This will be up to Karl Vrancken, who will present a new report tomorrow on tackling the broad issue of PFAS pollution that will be presented to the Flemish Government on Friday.
Oosterweel link
It was during work on the Oosterweel Link last year that the years of contamination with PFOS, which is part of the PFAS family, came to light. The investigation committee now wants the company to be legally bound to provide all relevant data that can provide insight into the spread of PFAS in the Zwijndrecht area since 1976.
The committee does not explicitly cite any specific politician or authority as being responsible for the pollution itself. Nevertheless, politicians are said to have some responsibility as they failed to protect the residents that live in the area surrounding the 3M plant.
Not only Flanders, but governments in other European countries have also failed to protect their populations against certain toxic chemical substances. That is why, in the opinion of the committee, Flanders and Europe are at a tipping point. In future they must act preventively rather than of reactively.
The committee therefore speaks of a collective political responsibility by policy makers at all levels.
The report approved by the committee members from the socialist, liberal, nationalist and Christian democrat groups. The greens and the far-right Vlaams Belang abstained. As a supplementary member of the committee, Jos D’Haese of the far-left PVDA was not allowed to take part in the vote. The greens and the far-left PVDA had tried to amend the text of the report at the last minute, much to the displeasure of the other parties.