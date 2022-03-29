9,000 euro plus energy bill for Joris and friends

Joris and his gang moved into the house a year ago and stayed with the variable tariff plan with Engie that was already running. Nobody was too bothered. There was a monthly 94 euro down payment and that was quite affordable. The figure was calculated on the basis of historic consumption. Nothing extra needed to be paid, but that has now changed.

Joris and his friends have received their annual bill for 9,338.85 euros.

“It’s an old terrace house with high ceilings. Alas like many homes in Brussels it’s poorly insulated. There are seven of us and we’ve all been working from home last year. That put up consumption. That and higher energy prices have landed us with an outlandish bill!” says Joris.

He accepts some people are in an even worse predicament. “We are all in work and can divvy up the bill, but what about families with children?”

“I had just managed to save a little, but that will now all be gone. Fortunately, together we can manage but we hardly ever have the heating on nowadays!”

The group never considered changing supplier. “It’s been a lesson to us” sighs Joris. “From now on we will go compare.”