Agri-food taskforce to guarantee food on the shelves

The agri-food taskforce will identify possible future shortages and elaborate precise plans detailing how to deal with issues.

Belgian farm minister Clarinval insists on flexibility. Producers of frozen chips and mayonnaise need alternatives to sunflower oil that often comes from Ukraine. Alternatives won’t immediately feature on product labels. Consumer affairs secretary De Bleeker is asking the economic inspection department to show leniency.

However, flexibility and leniency won’t be allowed to endanger food safety. “Food safety may never come under threat” says de Bleeker, who adds checks on allergens will continue too.

Even if the taskforce is successful, food is set to become more expensive. Bread and grain products have shot up 4.5%. Dairy has gone up 3.4% with oils and fat products up 10% in comparison with a year ago.

Farm and food producing businesses and organisations are represented in the taskforce as well as the regions and federal economic bodies. “The situation is monitored daily” says economy minister Dermagne.

The use of fertilizers too is under scrutiny. A lot of fertilizers hail from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. Energy prices have also put up the price of chemical fertilizers. Farmers’ organisations are pressing for greater use to be made of animal fertilizers, but that will require a relaxation of nitrate norms that stave off pollution.