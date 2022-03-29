Belgium expels 21 spies

The diplomats were all based at the Russian embassy in Brussels or at the Russian consulate in Antwerp. They are accredited diplomats but say the Belgian intelligence authorities were involved in spying.

The spies have been given a full fortnight to leave the country.

In Brussels the Russian Federation also possesses a diplomatic mission charged with relations with the EU but Belgium has no powers to take action when any diplomats working there are spies.

There are no indications in the public domain that diplomats at the Russian embassy to the EU are involved in any illicit spying activities at the minute.