Corona vaccines help make 2021 bumper year for Flemish exports

Last year’s exports are nearly 28% higher than the previous year and a full 16% higher than the last record year, pre-pandemic 2018.

The FIT attributes the sharp rise to the economic recovery following the pandemic. Demand and prices both rose.

Corona vaccines also played an important part in Flemish exports. Exports of Pfizer corona vaccines produced in Puurs (Antwerp) boosted exports by 25.3 billion euros.

Germany remains Flanders most important export market followed by the Netherlands and France. Exports to the UK fell 2.6% last year. It’s mainly the automobile industry, machinery, textile and horticultural exports that were hit by Brexit.

Flemish premier Jambon says a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would have been a catastrophe for Flemish business. Fortunately agreement allowed us to avoid that he adds.

It’s thought unlikely 2022 will equal 2021. Forecasts have been lowered due to the war in Ukraine. Together Russia and Ukraine only represent 1.2% of Flemish exports. 2% of our imports come from these countries. Mr Jambon voiced concern that though the figures were relatively low some imports were crucial for certain sectors. The FIT is supporting affected businesses and is helping to look for alternative import and export markets.