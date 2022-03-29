Cold snap on the way

Starting Thursday we are looking at highs not in excess of 7°C with freezing temperatures on Friday!

Tuesday will be heavily overcast with scattered showers though clear spells may materialise in the afternoon. Highs between 11°C on the coast rising to 17°C only in southern hotspots. The wind is moderate from the east-north-east.

Rain is forecast tonight in southern parts. It’s overcast in central parts with a little rain and lows of 2°C.

Wednesday too is mainly overcast with scattered showers and highs of 10°C.

Thursday too cloudy skies with the chance of rain and possibly snow in western parts. Highs not in excess of 8°C with a moderate north-north-easterly.

Expect a frost by Friday morning in central and eastern parts.