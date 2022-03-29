COVID-19: figures edge higher

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 March, 11,052 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 11% on the week.

In the week to 28 March on average 206 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure records the number of people hospitalised specifically due to Covid and is up 20% on the week.

2,855 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure includes everybody in hospital who tested positive and is up 17% on the week. 170 patients are in intensive care – down 5% on the week.

In the week to 25 March on average 21 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 12% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,747 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 37,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 March – a 1% rise on the week. 31.1% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 2.7%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.11 – 4% up on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 111 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,097,301 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 62% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.