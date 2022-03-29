Ghent to confront litterbugs with their work

The decision was taken after a week of spring in which the general public discarded large quantities of litter throughout the park despite the presence of bins.

Alderman De Brucker says it’s not on that staff at the parks department has to spend half the day clearing up litter before they can start doing their proper job.

“We have to act. Attempts to make people more aware of the problem, cleaning up campaigns and rule enforcement… Nothings helps” she told VRT.

“We are at our wit’s end. We have decided to confront people with all the litter they are discarding!”

An experiment will be tried in the Citadel Park. “We will ensure security, but we do want to show people how filthy it gets when parts of the park are not cleared up. The parks department has to spend hours clearing up rubbish. It’s not their job” says de Bruycker.

Ghent will now leave the rubbish where it has been discarded in the hope people will start to think twice. The authorities are also examining how they can reward people who do dispose of litter correctly.