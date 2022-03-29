Leukaemia fells 28-year-old Cercle goalie

The footballer joined Cercle Brugge at the age of 19 and became the star of the defence after the club was relegated to the second division. But start-of-year tests revealed he was suffering from leukaemia. Instead of a demanding training 2camp he faced a chemo therapy.

Van Damme recovered and was even told he was cured, but he was only to stand in goal a further five times. The illness returned and even his determined fighting spirit failed to shake it off.

In September 2020 he was told that no further treatment could help. The news came two days after he was informed he was going to become a dad.

“I will do everything to make sure I can hold this child in my arms” he told reporters. In May last year this came true, but his happiness lasted less than a year.

“You left us very slowly. In your own fashion… strong as iron” his wife Kyana now writes.