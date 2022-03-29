PostNL leadership detained

The detentions happened during dawn raids on PostNL depots in Willebroek, Wommelgem and Turnhout carried out by federal judicial police from Antwerp Province yesterday. Social inspection officers also attended the scene. In all nine people were detained.

Several people were released during the course of Monday but all have been identified as suspects. The CE and his deputy remain in jail.

Monday’s raids were the second at the company. Searches were also carried out at the end of last year. Infringements of labour laws were recorded. Not all drivers were registered for tax purposes and there were also irregularities in connection with parttime work.