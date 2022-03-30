‘Bollock dagger’ unearthed in Ieper

Bollock daggers were used by men in the Middle Ages as a secondary sword. They are small and slender and have a long slender point.

Part of the former port of Ieper was recently discovered at this spot. 25 metres of quayside have been unearthed. The entire dig has now been filmed and preserved for posterity using a drone. The images will be used to help construct a 3D simulation showing how the harbour will have looked in the Middle Ages.

Archaeologists also found coins, cutlery and pots. “The finds are well preserved thanks to the greasy clay soil” says Sandrin Coorevits of the Yper Museum.