Builder’s revenge in Woluwe

It happened in Sint-Stevens-Woluwe (Zaventem – Flemish Brabant), apparently several months ago, and still has not been cleared up.

“It’s disgusting” says local Mayor Holemans, who noticed the front garden that more resembles a tip on one of her many walks through the otherwise delightful municipality.

“The proprietor had a building contractor carry out works but didn’t pay. The contractor sought his revenge and dumped all the building waste he had from other locations here. That’s how we got to this”.

A neighbour says the proprietor moved out, to Africa, in July of last year!

“We have found addresses in Brussels belonging to people, who jointly own the property. We are trying to contact them” says Holemans.

It’s a complicated affair because both contractor and proprietor share responsibility for what has happened.

“The contractor can’t use this as a dump and needs to be fined, but the owner bears responsibility for the upkeep. The municipality can have the waste removed but somebody has to foot the bill. We are looking for those who are responsible, but it’s no easy search. At the end of the day we will clear it up but the matter may come to court” says Holemans.