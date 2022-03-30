Diplomatic expulsions: Russia vows to escalate

The Belgian foreign minister announced the expulsions to parliament on Tuesday. Ms Wilmès says it’s not a retaliation for Russia’s war on Ukraine but simply a measure to guarantee Belgian security. Diplomatic channels remain open and the Russian embassy can continue its work.

Russian ambassador Tokovinin was informed that 21 members of the diplomatic, administrative and technical staff at the Russian embassy and trade mission in Brussels and the consulate up in Antwerp were now persona non grata after they had acted in ways that could not be reconciled with their job status.

Ambassador Tokovinin said the accusations were “absolutely without grounds” adding the decision meant a serious blow to Russo-Belgian relations and conflicted with the traditions of co-operation between the two countries.