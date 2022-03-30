Inflationary pressure on wages: index skip on the cards?

A shopping basket that cost 100 euros last year will easily set you back 108 euros today. VRT’s Michaël Van Droogenbroeck explains that economists feel some inflation is a good thing, around 2%, but inflation of 8% - like we experience it today - isn’t: “That’s abnormally high” says the financial journalist.

Belgian inflation hasn’t reached such levels since the Eighties and once again it’s energy prices that are fuelling inflation: “There’s been an incredible increase in only a year’s time. The economy has now rebounded since the lockdown last year. Demand has risen, but the war in Ukraine too is fuelling energy prices”.

In Belgium wages are often increased after a version of the retail price index that e.g. doesn’t take account of increases in tobacco prices. For public sector wages and benefits an automatic 2% increase soon kicks in. In other sector different calculations are made looking at price developments over a month or three months, but wages often go up in step with prices.

In the EU only Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus have a similar arrangement. Elsewhere collective labour agreements need to be negotiated.

Belgium’s National Bank warns the system also has disadvantages. “It often means that for business the wage bill rises exactly at a moment when companies too face financial difficulty on other fronts e.g. energy bills” says Van Droogenbroeck.

Against the backdrop of 8% inflation in the economy Belgian employers are once again sounding the alarm about the automatic linkage. In addition to having to find the extra cash they also say the automatic rises put the Belgian economy at a competitive disadvantage in comparison with our most important trading partners.

“Seven years ago when the competitive disadvantage was pretty big, we skipped an index increase” says Van Droogenbroeck.

But employers already possess a tool to limit this damage. Legislation dating from 1996 also means that wages here won’t be allowed to increase more quickly than in our three most important trading partners.

Trade unions are keen to defend their members’ interests and maintain the existing automatic linkage.

“The economy is doing well. It remains to be seen what kind of a competitive gap with our trading partners automatic linkage will create in these times” says Van Droogenbroeck.

Any decision will have to be taken by the politicians and Van Droogenbroeck doesn’t believe the time is ripe for a repeat of the index skip.

“Most parties are not in favour. Several weeks ago the government intervened to boost consumers’ spending power by lowering VAT on gas and electricity. Some people say that is a form of skipping the index” concludes Van Droogenbroeck.