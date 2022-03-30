New deal on Port of Antwerp expansion

The Flemish government reached an agreement on the expansion of container processing capacity at the port in 2018. Existing docks would be expanded and one side of a new tidal dock would also be used to increase container capacity.

Campaigners from Doel 2020, an organisation that hopes to safeguard the future of the village of Doel that was being encroached by the expansion, agreed. Other campaign groups took the matter to the council of state, Belgium’s highest administrative court, as they felt they hadn’t received sufficient guarantees for the future viability of the region.

These campaigners have now agreed to halt their action after the Flemish government pledged new guarantees. A compromise even includes the prospect of residents being able to return to the village of Doel some time in the future.

Other measures include action to enhance the viability of local farming and to preserve the ‘unique character’ of the area and the heritage of Doel, where possible. A buffer will be created between the port and surrounding polders. More guarantees are also offered for residential zones in the area. In return the new tidal dock will be able to operate 24/7.