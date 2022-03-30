Few answers from sole survivor of Paris attacks
Big disappointment in Paris this morning after Salah Abdeslam invoked his right to remain silent and refused to offer any explanation for his actions during the Paris attacks in 2015 at the trial at the court of assizes. Abdeslam is the sole survivor of the attacks.
The presiding judge pressed the defendant, who explained he had maintained his silence for six years, then at last decided to speak for the benefit of the relatives of the victims, but had now decided not to add a word.
The presiding magistrate quizzed the defendant about the cars he had rented ahead of the attacks, about who had supplied the cash and about the preparations, also about fellow defendant Mohamed Abrini’s statement that Abdeslam had only been told to take part in the attacks by his brother at the last minute, when Abrini had refused to participate, but Abdeslam sat in the dock and stared straight ahead.
The defendant also failed to respond to questions about why he hadn’t blown himself up at the Stade de France. Earlier he had said his suicide belt didn’t work but also that he had decided not to take part.
The presiding judge read out the statement Abdeslam made in March 2016, the only statement the has given to investigators, in which he admitted renting cars and safe houses, taking three terrorists to the Stade de France, but also his decision not to blow himself up.
Lawyers representing victims of the attacks had a better time. Quizzed about his explanation that his suicide belt hadn’t worked – later confirmed by the experts - Abdeslam said “I was ashamed I hadn’t persevered. I was afraid about how the others would see me. I was 25. I was simply ashamed”.
Abdeslam complained the facts were being taken out of context. People only looked at what the terrorist outfit IS was doing not at what was happening in Syria.