Few answers from sole survivor of Paris attacks

The presiding judge pressed the defendant, who explained he had maintained his silence for six years, then at last decided to speak for the benefit of the relatives of the victims, but had now decided not to add a word.

The presiding magistrate quizzed the defendant about the cars he had rented ahead of the attacks, about who had supplied the cash and about the preparations, also about fellow defendant Mohamed Abrini’s statement that Abdeslam had only been told to take part in the attacks by his brother at the last minute, when Abrini had refused to participate, but Abdeslam sat in the dock and stared straight ahead.

The defendant also failed to respond to questions about why he hadn’t blown himself up at the Stade de France. Earlier he had said his suicide belt didn’t work but also that he had decided not to take part.

The presiding judge read out the statement Abdeslam made in March 2016, the only statement the has given to investigators, in which he admitted renting cars and safe houses, taking three terrorists to the Stade de France, but also his decision not to blow himself up.