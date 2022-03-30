Pope gets invite for 600 years of Leuven University

The pontiff met Flemish premier Jan Jambon (nationalist) during his weekly public audience at the Vatican this morning. Mr Jambon, who doubles as culture minister is in Rome for the Josquin des Prez conference. Josquin des Prez was one of the greatest polyphonic composers of the Netherlands. This evening Mr Jambon will also be attending an exclusive concert with music by Josquin des Prez. The Flemish leader was accompanied by Rector Sels of Leuven University. The rector and Mr Jambon invited the pope to Leuven in 2025 to mark the sixth centenary of the Catholic University of Leuven.

“2025 is a special year. It’s also a holy year. I don’t know if the pope will be going abroad much. The 600th anniversary of the biggest university of the Netherlands, a Roman Catholic university. Perhaps it’s worth the trip. I thought it was suitable to invite the pope. He asked me to pray for him. We didn’t expect an immediate response but the seed has been planted and we will follow up,” said Mr Jambon.