Court for Prince Laurent after he didn’t get his car inspected

Prince Laurent was supposed to give his account on 4 March, but at his request the case was deferred till 22 April.

It was on 13 June of last year that the authorities established that the prince of royal blood was driving about in a car that hadn’t passed its routine inspection. As the prince has his domicile at Villa Clémentine in Tervuren (Flemish Brabant) the matter will be dealt with by a police judge in Leuven.

“Usually people get off with a fine” explains Sophie Lodewyckx.

However, if Prince Laurent is a repeat offender, he could face a fine of up to 80,000 euros or even a jail sentence of between 8 days and three months.