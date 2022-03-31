“30,000 reception places by 15 June”

At present Flanders boasts some 18,000 reception places. The government is counting on local authorities to do the hard work but will provide funding as well as operational support. Until now existing housing was the mainstay of the effort. Additional capacity will be freed up by providing grants for the renovation of empty buildings including monasteries and care homes.

The government will also make use of accommodation that is immediately available including hotels, holiday villages and boarding houses. Local authorities will be able to rent accommodation and will receive a fee from the Flemish administration.

In this way the Flemish government hopes to add an extra 10,000 places to the total. Regional teams, one per province initially, will support local authorities by providing information and assistance in finding places.

So far 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Belgium. Most found their own accommodation. The authorities needed to provide 5,800 reception places so far. 1,900 people are in dedicated accommodation in Flanders.

Flemish interior minister Bart Somers (liberal) explains that the plan is precautionary and should ensure sufficient accommodation in case more refugees arrive. The government is also eager to ensure the influx of refugees doesn’t impact on the regular housing market.

“Many people are already having a hard time. They are vulnerable on the housing market” says finance minister Diependaele (nationalist). “We must ensure Ukrainian refugees don’t put extra pressure on the market”.

Mr Diependaele conceded the refugee crisis would impact on the budget and push it further into the red, but he said the situation was “manageable”.

In addition to the 30,000 reception places now planned emergency housing villages too may be set up. In Antwerp and Mechelen construction work is already underway. Ghent too has now announced plans for an emergency village to accommodate 1,250 people.