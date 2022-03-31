“Are Russian diamonds more important than peace?”

The Ukrainian leader first touched on the situation in besieged Mariupol. Russian forces have now destroyed 90% of the southern port city. “Thousands of citizens have been killed. Nothing is left. No water, no food, no medicines”.

Despite the onslaught the city continues to oppose the Russians he said.

Mr Zelensky compared Ukraine’s courage to what he sees as the West’s wait and see approach. Comparing Mariupol’s plight to that of Ieper in the Great War the president called for NATO to close the skies above Ukraine: “What is happening in Mariupol is possibly even worse” he said.

The president doesn’t understand why Europe hasn’t got the courage to impose a no-fly zone and wondered if Russian diamonds, Russian ships in port and income from Russia were possibly more important? “Peace is more important than diamonds, than Russian ships in port” he said.

The president thanked Belgium for taking in 30,000 refugees and pressed for a speedy accession to the EU for his country.

“Belgium stands as an example for other countries to do more, push back the Russians and restore peace”.

After Mr Zelensky’s speech Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) spoke truth to power saying a no-fly zone was not on the cards. The Belgian leader speaking partly in English explained that joining the EU was a lengthy process but proposed an alternative: a speedy and direct solution: quick economic integration of Ukraine into the EU allowing a surge in mutual trade and investments.

The Belgian parliament was choc-a-bloc for Mr Zelensky’s speech. Members of the government, regional and community leaders, senators and speakers of the devolved parliaments joined MPs to hear the Ukrainian’s words.

Before Mr Zelensky’s speech Polish musicians played the Ukrainian anthem. Everybody including Mr Zelensky stood up while the anthem played.

It’s the first time the leader of a country at war has addressed the federal parliament.