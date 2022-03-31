Arctic mission for Belgica
The Belgian research vessel Belgica is bound for the North Pole next year. It’s the first time that Belgian polar scientists focus their attention on the Arctic and not on the Antarctic.
Until now the new Belgica has mainly limited its research to the waters of the North Sea. The polar mission should help Belgium to maintain its international reputation for maritime research. The new Belgica measures 70 metres in length making it a lot larger than its predecessor. It is also better equipped and possesses 14 labs for research into fish stocks, the seabed and the presence of plastics in the high seas.