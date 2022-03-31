Brussels nightclub owner accused of spiking and assault denies everything

RTBF’s Investigation programme spoke with several people claiming to be De Moncharline’s victims whom they contacted via the Instagram page Balance ton bar. The page includes posts in which people give anonymous accounts of being drugged and/or abused on the Brussels nightlife scene. One of the locations that is often mentioned is a nightclub called The Wood. Located in the Terkameren Wood it was owned by De Moncharline but forced to close in 2016 due to complaints about the noise.

RTBF’s programme includes the account of 26-year-old Sita. He was 18 when he says he was abused. He explains how he was drugged in the nightclub and later at De Moncharline’s home sexually abused. He says he is still struggling with the trauma to this day.

A former employee at The Wood speaks of De Moncharline’s charisma, his power over young people and how he offered drinks to very young people aged 18 to 22, sometimes even minors.

Three complaints against De Moncharline have been filed, but no action has been taken. RTBF was only able to speak to his lawyer who denied all allegations. On his social media De Moncharline speaks of a web of lies.