Front doors in use again on Brussels buses and trams

A ban was introduced during the pandemic to limit the chance of coronavirus being passed on to drivers, but the ban is being lifted on 4 April.

“Starting Monday passengers can use all doors on vehicles” says An Van Hamme of the Brussels local transport company MIVB. The front seats can once again be used too.

During the pandemic only the front doors of the most up-to-date trams and metro cars could be used as in these vehicles drivers are already isolated in a separate cabin.

But purchasing a ticket from the driver will not be reintroduced. It was a while ago that the MIVB switched to contactless payment for people without a season ticket and ten-journey-card.

“We’re sticking to the system that has been operating for two years now. Contactless payments remain possible. It’s what people are now used to” says Van Hamme.

MIVB passenger numbers have meanwhile reached a new record high since the start of the pandemic.