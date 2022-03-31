Crime
Man fighting for his life after Antwerp shooting

Antwerp was the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night.  One person was seriously injured and is fighting for his life.  Police were able to detain a suspect in the neighbourhood.

Colin Clapson

Police received a call and attended the scene, but victim and attacker were nowhere to be seen.

The victim had made his way to a local hospital under his own steam.  The hospital said the injuries were in all likelihood caused by the use of a firearm.  The victim is fighting for his life.

Police were later able to link the victim to the shooting.

Fortunately police were soon able to apprehend a suspect in the nearby Somméstraat. Police still hope to establish what exactly happened.  They believe the shooting was the result of a family row.

