Man fighting for his life after Antwerp shooting

Police received a call and attended the scene, but victim and attacker were nowhere to be seen.

The victim had made his way to a local hospital under his own steam. The hospital said the injuries were in all likelihood caused by the use of a firearm. The victim is fighting for his life.

Police were later able to link the victim to the shooting.

Fortunately police were soon able to apprehend a suspect in the nearby Somméstraat. Police still hope to establish what exactly happened. They believe the shooting was the result of a family row.