Snow and Code Yellow tonight

March 2022 was the sunniest month of March since records began in Belgium, but April clearly has something else in mind.

Most places in Belgium will be wrapped in a coat of white snow by tomorrow. Up to 12cm is expected in the High Fens. The snow is accompanied by unpleasant weather and a strong, cold wind.

A yellow weather warning has been issued with the threat of slippery conditions on the roads everywhere except in coastal parts. The Met Office’s Code Yellow urges people to be vigilant of weather conditions.

Thursday will be mainly overcast with light rain and sleet and snow in Upper Belgium. Brighter spells in western parts but expect wintery showers by evening. A front bringing snow crosses the country over night. Only the coast could be spared. Lows fall to -2°C.

There’s an overcast start to Friday with sleet and snow. Highs between -2°C and 6°C. Expect blustery conditions from the north-north-east with gusts reaching 60km/h on the coast.

Saturday will be dry with clear spells in our climes. Highs of 7°C.

Expect a frost by Sunday morning followed by dry and bright conditions. Highs between 0°C and 7°C.