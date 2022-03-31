Transmigrant, who won big on a scratchcard, has disappeared

It was only last Wednesday that the young African migrant purchased the scratchcard at the supermarket. The investment of 5 euros should yield 250,000 euros if the young man claims his winnings from the National Lottery.

After the youngster bought the card, he scratched away and soon returned to the Spar to show his card and ask whether he had really won big. He had indeed but in order to claim such a large amount he needs to contact the National Lottery. This was explained to him at the store that handed him the number he was supposed to call.

The migrant later returned with a friend brandishing a Visa credit card with the request to transfer the money to the card. At the supermarket they explained that wasn’t possible and that he needed to contact the lottery. He hasn’t been seen since.

The National Lottery confirms a winning card is out there somewhere but has not yet been claimed. The young man has nothing to fear: undocumented or not he has a right to the money as well as a full year in which to claim his winnings.

The National Lottery won’t be able to check whether the “right winner” turns up: the only qualification is holding the card!

At the Spar in Zeebrugge they hope the young African will turn up. They know him by sight as he often purchased food there. Father Maréchal from the local church, who often helps transmigrants, is less optimistic. He too knows the youngster but is worried he has ended up in the hands of people with ill intent.