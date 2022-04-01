Childcare sector calls for radical changes

Recently, the childcare sector hit the headlines for the wrong reasons following the death of a baby at a crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent (East Flanders). Here and in other instances that have come to light there appeared to have been insufficient following up of complaints and concerns expressed by parents to the Flemish children’s agency Kind & Gezin. However, those that work in childcare says that there have long been issues and radical reform of the sector is needed.

Anne Lambrechts of the not-for-profit group Elmer that runs 4 crèches in the Brussels municipalities of Anderlecht, Schaarbeek, Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and the City of Brussels told VRT News that "A plan must be drawn up showing where we need to go with childcare. We are absolutely advocating a system shift." Anne Lambrechts has been working in childcare for 25 years. She is the Coordinator at Elmer that one is one of the organisations behind Friday’s demonstration.

Ms Lambrechts says that modern day childcare is “More than just giving care, wiping noses and changing nappies”. She advocates those working in childcare being treated like education professionals adding that “Society needs to be convinced of the importance of the first thousand days of a child’s life. With this in mind a plan needs to be drawn up for the professionalisation of and support to the childcare sector. This will of course involve spending money”.

Ms Lambrechts goes onto say that the childcare budget will need to be doubled and although she realises that this is not a small amount of money by any means it is a choice that needs to be made. Ideally, there should be no more than five children per nursery nurse. However, currently nursery nurses have to take care of as many as nine children at once.

Anne Lambrechts also calls for improved pay for those working in Flemish childcare.

Those working in childcare believe that a lot needs to change, and they are calling for a wide-ranging debate covering all aspects of childcare, including how greater support can be given to parents.

Despite the day of action in the sector, most crèches in Flanders have remained open today. However, most of the crèches run by Antwerp and Ghent city councils are closed. In some places crèches are running at minimum capacity.