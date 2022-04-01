COVID-19: Infections, hospitalisations and deaths all up

Between 23 and 29 March, an average of 11,183 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 6% more than the average during the previous 7-day period. This figure is also under-estimates the true number of infections as not everyone takes a PCR test after having tested positive using a self-test.

During the week from 23 to 29 March the number of coronavirus PCR tests carried out in Belgium averaged 38,832, a rise of 2% on the previous week.

Of those tested 31.2% tested positive for the virus. During the week from 23 to 29 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.11. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 111 others.