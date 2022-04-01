COVID-19: Infections, hospitalisations and deaths all up
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show rises in the 7-day averages for new infections, hospitalisations and deaths of people with the virus.
Between 23 and 29 March, an average of 11,183 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 6% more than the average during the previous 7-day period. This figure is also under-estimates the true number of infections as not everyone takes a PCR test after having tested positive using a self-test.
During the week from 23 to 29 March the number of coronavirus PCR tests carried out in Belgium averaged 38,832, a rise of 2% on the previous week.
Of those tested 31.2% tested positive for the virus. During the week from 23 to 29 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.11. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 111 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 23 and 29 March an average of 220 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figure that only includes those admitted specifically due to COVID-19 is 17% up on the previous week.
On Thursday 31 March 2,979 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in Belgian hospitals. This figure that is 17% up on a week ago includes all patients that are infected with coronavirus, included those admitted to hospital for other reasons.
Of those hospitalised 172 are on intensive care wards. This is up 3% on a week ago.
Between 23 and 29 March an average of 23 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% on the number of deaths during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 30,826 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.