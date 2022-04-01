Maaseik Council issues warning about possible attacks by eagle owl

Maaseik, a town in the northeast of Limburg Province, has been the home to a pair of eagle owls for several years now. The owls have built a nest near to the historic town wall. It is highly likely that they now have chicks which would explain their recent behaviour. Locals have reported that in recent weeks the owls have been particularly aggressive towards people that venture close to their nest.

The Mayor of Maaseik Johan Tollenaere (liberal) told VRT News that “I have received two reports from people that said that the owls had come very close to them. One of these was from a council employee. The assumption is that the owls carried out an attack or a mock attack”.

Iris was out walking her dog when an owl staged a mock attack on her and her pet. “I was stood waiting while the dog was sniffing around. I turned around and I saw him (the owl) flying towards me out of the corner of my eye. He flew over me and 5 metres further on he landed on the branch of a tree from where he sat and watched us”.

An eagle owl is a very large bird with a wingspan of between 1.60m and 1.88m.

Council workers have now put up signs to warn walkers about the owls.

"There are similar signs to warn people about buzzards and this is the same phenomenon: birds wishing to protect their nest or their chicks”, Mayor Tollenaere told VRT News.