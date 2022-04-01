New uniforms for the Belgian Army

Around 25,000 Belgian military personnel are to be given new uniforms. For the first time a uniform has also been made for the women that serve in our country’s army. The uniform currently worn by those serving in the Belgian army was designed 35 years ago in the 1980’s. The new army uniform is lighter in weight, more resilient and more waterproof. The Belgian Army has signed a 410-million-euro-contract with the company that makes the new uniforms to supply them during the next 15 years.