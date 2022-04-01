Price of heating oil to fall from Saturday

This is a fall of 2.33 eurocent per litre on the current maximum price. The maximum price for orders of less than 2,000 litres will fall to 1.1867 euro/litre, a fall of 2.34 eurocent on the current maximum price.

The price of heating oil has risen sharply in recent week. One of the reasons for the price hike is the increase in the price of crude oil that has come about since the start of the war in Ukraine.

At the beginning of last month a litre of heating oil cost less than 1 euro. The price peaked at 1.4 euro a litre (for orders of 2,000 litres or more) on 11 March.