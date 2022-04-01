Snow causes slippery conditions on the roads

The wintery conditions on what is the first day of April are a far cry from the pleasant spring weather we enjoyed for much of last weekend and at the start of this week.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) had forecast between 2 and 5 centimetres of snow. However, by dawn on Friday much less had fallen in most areas of Flanders. The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere says that a further 2 to 3 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas. As main roads have all been gritted this will above all be visible in parks, fields and garden. "However, some minor roads could prove slippery and those using them are advised to be cautious”.

With temperatures remaining around freezing there could be patches of ice on some roads. The VRT’s traffic expert Hajo Beeckman told VRT News that all main roads were gritted during Thursday night.

"But it could still be slippery, certainly on minor roads”, Hajo Beeckman said.