Snow causes slippery conditions on the roads
Although the amount of snow that fell during Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning was less than had been forecast it has still been more than enough to provide a covering of a few centimetres in most areas of Flanders this morning. With temperatures remaining around freezing all day motorists and cyclists are warned to watch out for slippery conditions on the region’s roads.
The wintery conditions on what is the first day of April are a far cry from the pleasant spring weather we enjoyed for much of last weekend and at the start of this week.
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) had forecast between 2 and 5 centimetres of snow. However, by dawn on Friday much less had fallen in most areas of Flanders. The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere says that a further 2 to 3 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas. As main roads have all been gritted this will above all be visible in parks, fields and garden. "However, some minor roads could prove slippery and those using them are advised to be cautious”.
With temperatures remaining around freezing there could be patches of ice on some roads. The VRT’s traffic expert Hajo Beeckman told VRT News that all main roads were gritted during Thursday night.
"But it could still be slippery, certainly on minor roads”, Hajo Beeckman said.
Today’s forecast
The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere says that the snow is sweeping across the country from the northeast to the southwest. By dawn it had already stopped snowing in the north of Antwerp and Limburg Provinces, but there could still be some further snowfall there during the course of the day.
Once temperatures start to rise the snow will turn to sleet. Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach no higher than 4°C in most areas. Temperatures in coastal areas could reach 7°C, while on the High Fens in the east of Liège Province temperatures will remain under freezing.
A cold northeasterly wind will reach speeds of up to 80 km/h in coastal areas.
As the day progresses, the weather will become dryer from the north with even the chance of some bright spells in coastal areas.