Woman dies in road accident just metres from her son’s home

The accident happened at around 8:50am on Friday. The 61-year-old woman from Jabbeke (West Flanders) was driving her Citroën car to her son’s home on the Gistelsesteenweg in Varsenare. As she slowed down to turn left into her son’s drive the vehicle behind her slowed down too late and drove into the back of her car. The impact of the cash forced the 61-year’s car onto the opposite side of the road where it was hit head on by another vehicle.

The road was strewn with debris from the cash and the Gistselsesteenweg remained closed to traffic for much of Friday morning. An accident investigation expert has been assigned to ascertain the exact circumstance surrounding the crash. The woman’s family are being offered psychological support.