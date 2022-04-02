Belgium drawn to play in Group F at the World Cup in Qatar

Recently Belgium surrendered first place in the FIFA rankings for the first time in four years to Brazil. The group stage at the World Cup that will be held in November and December in the Gulf State of Qatar provides at least one tough nut to crack in the shape of Croatia. Last weekend’s friendly against Ireland (2-2) and Tuesday’s friendly against Burkina Faso (3-0) were not what one could call shinning performances. However, the team on the field both last Saturday and on Tuesday contained several new faces and players that aren’t usually in the Red Devils’ starting 11.

Belgium’s greatest challenge in the group stage will be to get the better of the runners up in the last World Cup Croatia. Canada too shouldn’t be under-estimated with players such as Alphonso Davies (Bayern) and Jonathan David (ex-AA Gent) and Club Brugge’s Tajon Buchanan. The Moroccan team is likely to include AA Gent’s Tarik Tissoudali.

The Red Devils first game will be played on 23 November when the take on Canada. The game against Morocco will be on 27 November and the final group stage game will be against Croatia on 1 December. If Belgium progresses to the final 16, the Red Devils’ possible opponents will be either Spain or Germany.