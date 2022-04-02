Big rise in the number of bankruptcies

Graydon says that there is a direct link between the increase in the number of bankruptcies and the resumption summons for bankruptcy issued by government agencies, the tax authorities in particular".

In Wallonia, the number of bankruptcies actually fell (-11%), while in Flanders Graydon noted an increase of 72.2%. In Brussels, there was an increase from 106 cases in March 2021 to 207 bankruptcy rulings last month (+95.3%).

At a quarterly level, Graydon noted an increase of 60.2% in Flanders and 88.6% in the Brussels-Capital Region. In Wallonia the increase was limited to +7.8%.

Graydon also notes that Belgian companies are now also being confronted with new challenges, such as big rises in inflation and the rising wage costs resulting from this, supply problems and the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This will also have consequences for the bankruptcy figures in the longer term.