Cercle keeper Miguel Van Damme laid to rest

Miguel Van Damme’s brave fight against the disease that eventually killed him was an inspiration to many. Throughout his illness he remained positive. The 28-year-old leave a wife and a baby daughter. They lived in the small village of Zerkegem, near Jabbeke.

As well as many family members and friends, many people from the world of football were at Miguel Van Damme’s funeral. They included the entire board and all the players of Cercle Brugge. The Lierse player Thibaut Van Acker, Royal Antwerp FC’s Faris Haroun and the Club Brugge Manager Vincent Mannaert were among others present at the funeral.



Two of Miguel Van Damme’s goalkeeper’s jerseys and his goalie’s glovers were on top of the coffin, covered with flowers that formed his shirt number 16.