Cercle keeper Miguel Van Damme laid to rest
The funeral has been held of the Cercle Brugge goalkeeper Miguel Van Damme. The footballer died on Monday night after a long battle with leukemia. He was just 28. The Sint-Blasius Church in the West Flemish village of Jabbeke was packed during the service. Those unable to get a seat inside the church were able to follow the funeral service on a screen that had been erected outside.
Miguel Van Damme’s brave fight against the disease that eventually killed him was an inspiration to many. Throughout his illness he remained positive. The 28-year-old leave a wife and a baby daughter. They lived in the small village of Zerkegem, near Jabbeke.
As well as many family members and friends, many people from the world of football were at Miguel Van Damme’s funeral. They included the entire board and all the players of Cercle Brugge. The Lierse player Thibaut Van Acker, Royal Antwerp FC’s Faris Haroun and the Club Brugge Manager Vincent Mannaert were among others present at the funeral.
Two of Miguel Van Damme’s goalkeeper’s jerseys and his goalie’s glovers were on top of the coffin, covered with flowers that formed his shirt number 16.