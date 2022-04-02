Civil society organisations call for 8 May to become a public holiday again
Several civil society organisations in Belgium are calling for 8 May to become a public holiday again. 8 May 1945 was the day on which World War II in Europe officially came to an end. On this day 77 years ago, Nazi Germany surrendered. In several countries such as France, 8 May is a public holiday. This was also the case in Belgium until 1974. The woman that launched the call for VE Day to become a public holiday again Ellen De Soete says that “people no longer know what fascism means," Ms De Soete’s mother was in the resistance during WWII.
The civil society organisation 11.11.11, the Women's Council and the Human Rights League are among those supporting Ellen De Soete’s initiative. In a joint text calling for 8 May to be reinstated as a public holiday (which was also signed by several authors and historians), they write that 8 May should become a public holiday because "the memory of 8 May has become increasingly blurred". The Christian Trade Union ACV and the Socialist Trade Union ABVV have also signed up to the text.
The end of WWI is still commemorated with a public holiday on Armistice Day on 11 November.
May 8, the day of liberation, should become a public holiday again. To commemorate, to warn, to defend," the joint statement reads. "May 8, 1945 was above all a victory over fascism," 11.11.11’s Els Hertogen says. "World War I has November 11, but World War II is getting less attention, while we must never forget what fascism can do."
The woman behind 8 May Coalition is Ellen De Soete. She featured in VRT television’s ‘Children of the Resistance’. Her mother was in the resistance during World War II. "Many people no longer know what fascism means and start to downplay historical facts. The memory of the end of the Second World War is fading”.
On 8 May 8, the 8 May Coalition will hold a large commemoration at Fort Breendonk.
What happened on May 8?
On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany officially surrendered, ending World War II (in Europe). On May 7 a German general signed a document announcing the surrender to the Allies. "Operations will cease from May 8, at 11:01 p.m.," it read. There was still fighting on May 8, but there were already liberation celebrations in many European cities when the news of the surrender came out.
De facto, Belgium was already largely liberated in September 1944, although the German army was still able to advance during the Ardennes Offensive, until the end of January 1945. During and after the liberation, Germany continued to bombard Belgium with V1 and V2 rocket bombs for a long time. The Netherlands commemorates the end of the Second World War on May 5, because the German commander in the Netherlands surrendered to the Allies then.