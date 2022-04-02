Civil society organisations call for 8 May to become a public holiday again

The civil society organisation 11.11.11, the Women's Council and the Human Rights League are among those supporting Ellen De Soete’s initiative. In a joint text calling for 8 May to be reinstated as a public holiday (which was also signed by several authors and historians), they write that 8 May should become a public holiday because "the memory of 8 May has become increasingly blurred". The Christian Trade Union ACV and the Socialist Trade Union ABVV have also signed up to the text.

The end of WWI is still commemorated with a public holiday on Armistice Day on 11 November.



May 8, the day of liberation, should become a public holiday again. To commemorate, to warn, to defend," the joint statement reads. "May 8, 1945 was above all a victory over fascism," 11.11.11’s Els Hertogen says. "World War I has November 11, but World War II is getting less attention, while we must never forget what fascism can do."

The woman behind 8 May Coalition is Ellen De Soete. She featured in VRT television’s ‘Children of the Resistance’. Her mother was in the resistance during World War II. "Many people no longer know what fascism means and start to downplay historical facts. The memory of the end of the Second World War is fading”.

On 8 May 8, the 8 May Coalition will hold a large commemoration at Fort Breendonk.