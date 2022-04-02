Federal PM rides the Tour of Flanders route along with almost 16,000 other cyclists

This year it was very apparent that a growing number of women are becoming interested in cycling as a sporting activity.

30 years ago, at the first Tour of Flanders for Amateurs just 600 cyclists took part. After what was a slow start the annual event on the day before the big race has gone from strength to strength. This year some 16,000 cyclists took part. This is the maximum number permitted to allow the event to run safely.

Like so many other events and leisure time activities the Tour of Flanders for amateurs was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This made the participants even more eager to take part in 2022.

This year the percentage of women among the participants was up too. 1,250 of the 16,000 participants on Saturday were women. The event continues to be very popular among foreign cycling fans. This year 61% of those taking part were foreigners.