Limburg wolf Noëlla is pregnant again

One of the wolves in the video is Noëlla. She seems to be clearly pregnant, and this is highly visible as she slips under a barbed wire fence.

Welkom Wolf says that Noëlla’s pregnancy is no surprise. In Europe the mating season of wolves in Europe is limited to February. Wolves carry their young for around 63 days. This means that in Europe wolf cubs are born between mid-April and mid-May. This means that their first months of live are during a period in which there is a plentiful supply of prey.

It is expected that, as was the case in 2020 and 2021, Noëlla will give birth sometime during the second half of April.

With the surviving cubs that were born in 2020 already having left. There are currently 5 wolves, Noëlla, her mate August and the three surviving cubs from 2020, in the Limburg pack.

Three of the six cubs born last year were killed by vehicles as they crossed roads. Welcome Wolf says that the number of wolves in the area will always fluctuate between 5 and 12 depending on the time of year.