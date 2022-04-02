New fire lookout tower on Kalmthout Heath
A new fire lookout tower has been brought into use on the Kalmthout Heath (Kalmthoutse Heide), an area of heathland to the north of Antwerp.The new tower is 42 metres high. It will enable volunteer rangers an eye on the heathland. The tower is almost twice as high its predecessor. On average, rangers the emergency services 2 to 3 times a year about fires that have started on the health.
The work they do is essential to the preservation of the heath. Visitors can also go up the tower to enjoy the view. As well as helping ensure the safety and preservation of the health the tower also serves as an attraction for its many visitors.